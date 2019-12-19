WHASSSUPPPP?

Budweiser’s iconic commercial is almost old enough to drink. The ad, which debuted during Monday Night Football in 1999, is moving from the small screen to the even smaller screen — and the house phone to the cell phone — as the brand looks to create the world’s longest “Whassup?” chain on Instagram.

If you want to be a part of this record-breaking situation, record a video of yourself saying “WHASSSUPPPP” and add it to your Instagram story between Dec. 19 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. Eastern time. Tag @BudweiserUSA. Budweiser will share your contribution to its story on Dec. 20.

A handful of athletes from the NBA and MLB are also reportedly going to participate, including Luis Severino (New York Yankees), JaVale McGee (Los Angeles Lakers), Blake Snell (Tampa Bay Rays), Yoan Moncada (Chicago White Sox), Eddie Rosario (Minnesota Twins), Nomar Mazara (Texas Rangers), Justin Upton (Los Angeles Angels) and Francisco Lindor (Cleveland Indians).

The original "Whassup?" commercial has a spot in the Advertising Hall of Fame and, over the past 20 years, has been parodied many times (like in this clip from "Scary Movie"). Two decades ago, it was the talk of the town (and still is). To see what was memorable in the food and drink industry in the last 10 years, say "Whassup?" to the biggest food trends of the 2010s.