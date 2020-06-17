With grilling season in full effect, some people are gearing up for burgers, dogs, steak, chicken and even pizza on the barbecue. Plant-based eaters, on the other hand, can enjoy meat alternatives like Beyond Meat, which now comes in a limited-edition 10-pack, and it’s really cheap.

Fourth of July Recipes to Make Together With Kids

Faux animal products aren't normally as cheap as the real deal, though prices have certainly decreased since they were first introduced. At one Whole Foods location in Brooklyn, two Beyond Meat protein patties cost $5.99. The new value pack comes with 10 patties and costs just $15.99. That’s $1.60 per patty. All you need is a little ketchup and mustard, and you've basically spent the same amount of money that you would have in the drive-thru.



Courtesy of Beyond Meat

Plus, in line with the most eco-friendly items you can buy at the grocery store, Beyond Meat's Cookout Classic value pack comes in a fully recyclable cardboard carton. Get it nationwide in the frozen meat section at Walmart, Target and additional retailers beginning the week of June 22 through July 4.

Of course, you can make these in the house on a skillet, but there's not much quite like a burger on the barbie. If you’re new to the grill, but you’re ready to dive in to your first cookout, here are some basics for beginners and mistakes to avoid.

Updated June 17 at 9:45 a.m.: This story originally reported the item available in the fresh meat aisle, but it is in the frozen meat aisle.

Updated June 17 at 11:30 a.m.: This story originally reported the item available at Kroger. It is not available at Kroger.