You might know how to grill the perfect steak, but what do you do with the leftovers? Some might consider using it in a sandwich, but Alton Brown sparked one of the greatest food debates out there by revealing he likes his cold, sliced thin and served with ketchup, a combo that is right up there with pineapple on pizza.

“I just want to say that although I believe a great steak requires no sauce, cold leftovers, sliced thin with @HeinzKetchup_US is one of my favorite breakfast treats,” the Food Network star tweeted.

He even hashtagged #theydontpaymetosayit, insinuating that it’s not an ad. He actually just enjoys cold steak with ketchup.

So if you too like steak with ketchup, say it with your chest. Why is there such a stigma around what other people eat, anyway?

In the replies, a handful of fans disagreed while others gladly admitted that they like it too.

Some even shared their favorite ways to eat leftover steak, such as on a french roll with mayo and freshly ground pepper, in a Vietnamese noodle bowl called bun thit nuong cha gio, in tacos and quesadillas, as part of an omelet or with scrambled eggs and toast. And frankly, that all sounds great, even when topped with a healthy dose of Heinz.

After all, omelets, quesadillas and salads are some of the best ways to use leftovers.