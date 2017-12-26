A distillery tank exploded at Island Beach Distillery in New Jersey on Saturday, December 23, and the distillery owner was reportedly injured in the accident. More on Accidents Chef Allie Redshaw Loses Hand in Kitchen Accident

Treetop Restaurant Fall Kills Tourist in Costa Rica Rainforest

Chef Ralph Pagano Injured in Gas Explosion at Restaurant

According to NJ.com, Island Beach Distillery opened last August, and it is the first rum distillery in the Jersey Shore’s Ocean County. On Saturday afternoon, one of the distillery tanks somehow exploded and started a fire. 38-year-old Peter Martorelli, who owns the company, reportedly suffered multiple first- and second-degree burns on his legs in the explosion. He was rescued by firefighters and flown to the Saint Barnabas Burn Center in Livingston New Jersey. His wife posted a Facebook update indicating that he is expected to recover.

"Today there was a little explosion at Island Beach Distillery," Tina Martorelli wrote on her Facebook page, according to Patch.com. "Needless to say we will be closed until further notice. Pete seems to be ok. I'll keep an update. At this time I want to give a very big thank you to all of Lacey Police, Fire, EMTs and Berkeley Township. You all did a fantastic job and were very nice and helpful!! I can't them enough!"

Island Beach Distillery specializes in Caribbean-style rum, and Tina Martorelli indicates that the business will keep operating after some time off for repairs. Distillery tanks can be dangerous and pose a risk of fire or explosion if something malfunctions; click here to see the 10 most dangerous things in your kitchen.