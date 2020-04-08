Do you remember when you were a kid and thought it would be so cool to be a grown up because you could eat whatever you wanted? Well here you are. And what better way to satisfy younger you than with your favorite snack food with dinner in the form of a nacho grilled cheese sandwich.
If you’re a fan of jalapeno poppers, this nacho spin on grilled cheese is made for you. All you need is jarred pickled jalapenos, American cheese, white bread and butter. You don’t even need to dice up the jalapenos — just place the slices right on top of the cheese and gently press down with the other slice of bread to lock it all in. This is another one where you should start with the base of a classic grilled cheese.
Notes
For added heat you could sub out the cheddar cheese for pepperjack or for a more authentic flavor you can sub out the cheddar for chihuahua cheese.
Ingredients
- 2 slices ½ inch thick white bread
- 2 slices cheddar or American cheese
- Pickled jalapeños to taste
- 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
- 1 Tablespoon Mayonnaise
Directions
Sandwich 2 slices of cheese and your pickled jalapenos between 2 slices of bread.
Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.
Spread or brush the outside of the sandwich with 1 tablespoon mayo and cook until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, (add more butter to the pan if needed) and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it browns evenly, but don’t smash it.