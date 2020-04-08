Do you remember when you were a kid and thought it would be so cool to be a grown up because you could eat whatever you wanted? Well here you are. And what better way to satisfy younger you than with your favorite snack food with dinner in the form of a nacho grilled cheese sandwich.

If you’re a fan of jalapeno poppers, this nacho spin on grilled cheese is made for you. All you need is jarred pickled jalapenos, American cheese, white bread and butter. You don’t even need to dice up the jalapenos — just place the slices right on top of the cheese and gently press down with the other slice of bread to lock it all in. This is another one where you should start with the base of a classic grilled cheese.