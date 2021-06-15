  1. Home
6 ratings

Summer Mustard

June 15, 2021 | 10:30am
A creative twist on a timeless condiment
Mustard has many forms — yellow, dijon, grey-poupon. The list goes on and on. But if you're looking for a way to take your mustard even further, this is the recipe for you. Capers, Kalamata olives and green onions are mixed with dijon mustard to form a bold, flavor-packed condiment that you can serve on salads, sandwiches and more.  

Ready in
10 m
10 m
(prepare time)
1
Servings
107
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 1/2 Cup inexpensive Dijon mustard
  • 2 Tablespoons pureed pitted Kalamata olives or tapenade spread
  • 1-2 Tablespoon thinly sliced chives or green onion tops
  • 1-1 1/2 Tablespoon drained capers or finely chopped cornichon pickles
  • 1 Tablespoon finely chopped pickled hot peppers, such as jalapenos, Calabrian peppers
  • 2 Teaspoons pickle or olive juice

Directions

Step 1: Mix all ingredients in a small bowl. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Step 2: Store in a covered jar for several weeks.

