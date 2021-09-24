This garlicky, addictive dish is best served with crusty bread. Try placing pieces of bread at the bottom of a bowl and spooning the sauce and mussels on top. That way, the bread soaks in the flavorful tomato sauce.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon olive oil
- 1 shallot, thinly sliced
- 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
- 1/2 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
- 1 (28-ounce) can whole plum tomatoes, undrained
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 3 Pounds mussels, scrubbed clean
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 2 Tablespoons chopped basil
Directions
Step 1: Heat a large pan over medium heat; when hot add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add 1 thinly-sliced shallot, stirring constantly until softened, about 4 to 5 minutes.
Step 2: Add 2 thinly-sliced garlic cloves and 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes; cook for 30 seconds. Add 1 (28-ounce) can whole plum tomatoes (undrained). Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 12 to 15 minutes, or until sauce has thickened. Season sauce with salt and pepper, if desired.
Step 3: Add 3 pounds scrubbed mussels to the sauce and cover with a tight fitting lid. Cook 4 to 5 minutes, until shells have opened.
Step 4: Remove the lid. Add the juice of 1 lemon and 2 tablespoons chopped basil. Toss and serve immediately. Discard any mussels that did not open.