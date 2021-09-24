Step 1: Heat a large pan over medium heat; when hot add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add 1 thinly-sliced shallot, stirring constantly until softened, about 4 to 5 minutes.

Step 2: Add 2 thinly-sliced garlic cloves and 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes; cook for 30 seconds. Add 1 (28-ounce) can whole plum tomatoes (undrained). Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 12 to 15 minutes, or until sauce has thickened. Season sauce with salt and pepper, if desired.

Step 3: Add 3 pounds scrubbed mussels to the sauce and cover with a tight fitting lid. Cook 4 to 5 minutes, until shells have opened.

Step 4: Remove the lid. Add the juice of 1 lemon and 2 tablespoons chopped basil. Toss and serve immediately. Discard any mussels that did not open.