  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
5
2 ratings

Mussels Marinara

September 24, 2021 | 10:28pm
By
How to make this restaurant-worthy dish at home
Mussels Marinara recipe - The Daily Meal
Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune; Shannon Kinsella/food styling

This garlicky, addictive dish is best served with crusty bread. Try placing pieces of bread at the bottom of a bowl and spooning the sauce and mussels on top. That way, the bread soaks in the flavorful tomato sauce.

Ready in
30 m
5 m
(prepare time)
25 m
(cook time)
5
Servings
304
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 shallot, thinly sliced
  • 2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced
  • 1/2 Teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • 1 (28-ounce) can whole plum tomatoes, undrained
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 3 Pounds mussels, scrubbed clean
  • 1 lemon, juiced
  • 2 Tablespoons chopped basil

Directions

Step 1: Heat a large pan over medium heat; when hot add 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add 1 thinly-sliced shallot, stirring constantly until softened, about 4 to 5 minutes.

Step 2: Add 2 thinly-sliced garlic cloves and 1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes; cook for 30 seconds. Add 1 (28-ounce) can whole plum tomatoes (undrained). Bring to a boil, then reduce to a simmer for 12 to 15 minutes, or until sauce has thickened. Season sauce with salt and pepper, if desired.

Step 3: Add 3 pounds scrubbed mussels to the sauce and cover with a tight fitting lid. Cook 4 to 5 minutes, until shells have opened.

Step 4: Remove the lid. Add the juice of 1 lemon and 2 tablespoons chopped basil. Toss and serve immediately. Discard any mussels that did not open.

Tags
appetizer
at home
basil
best recipes
Canned Tomatoes
cook
cooking ideas
Easy
garlic
healthy
how to
lemon
marinara
marinara sauce
mussels
quick
Red Pepper Flakes
red sauce
sauce
seafood
shellfish
tomato
tomato sauce
food recipe
main dish
shallot
Mussels Marinara
steamed mussels