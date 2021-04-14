  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
Prev Recipe
Next Recipe
  1. Home
  2. Best Recipes
2.857145
7 ratings

Mexican Lasagna

April 14, 2021
Layered goodness
Mexican Lasagna recipe - The Daily Meal
Ortega

Whether you're celebrating Cinco de Mayo or just making weeknight dinner, this is an easy recipe you can feel good about. Flour tortillas are layered with beans, lean ground beef and enchilada sauce, then topped with chunky tomato salsa and a sprinkling of cheese. 

This recipe is by Chef Aaron Sanchez and was originally published in the New York Daily News.

Ready in
45 m
15 m
(prepare time)
30 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
618
Calories Per Serving
Related Recipes
5 Amazing Southwestern- and Mexican-Inspired Vegan Recipes
10 Made-From-Scratch Lasagna Recipes Anyone Can Pull Off
Mexican Recipes: How to Make Your Favorite Dishes at Home

Ingredients

  • 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
  • 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 1 1/2 Pound lean ground beef
  • 1 package (1.25 ounce) taco seasoning, such as Ortega Taco Seasoning
  • 1/2 Cup water, divided
  • 1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
  • 2 cans (10 ounces each) red enchilada sauce, such as Ortega
  • 9 soft flour tortillas
  • 1 jar (16 ounces) thick and chunky salsa
  • 8 Ounces shredded Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese

Directions

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: In large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil over medium heat. Cook 1 thinly sliced medium onion and 2 minced garlic cloves for 4 minutes or until softened. Add 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef and cook 4 minutes or until browned. Stir in 1 package (1.25 ounce) taco seasoning and 1/4 cup water. Cook 2 minutes or until sauce thickens.

Step 3: In microwave or small saucepan, heat can (16 ounces) refried beans and stir in remaining 1/4 cup water to thin slightly.

Step 4: Cut one tortilla in half and fit the cut ends at either end of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Arrange two tortillas, slightly overlapping, to cover the bottom. Layer 1/3 refried beans, 1/3 meat mixture and 1 can (10 ounces) red enchilada sauce. Repeat to make a second layer.

Step 5: Repeat to make a third layer using 1 jar (16 ounces) salsa instead of enchilada sauce. Sprinkle with 8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese.

Step 6: Bake 20 minutes or until lasagna is bubbling and cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting.

Tags
baked
beans
best recipes
cinco de mayo
entree
ground beef
healthy
lasagna
Mexican food
mexico
salsa
tortilla
mexican lasagna
mashups
enchilada sauce
main dish
refried beans