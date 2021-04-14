Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Step 2: In large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil over medium heat. Cook 1 thinly sliced medium onion and 2 minced garlic cloves for 4 minutes or until softened. Add 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef and cook 4 minutes or until browned. Stir in 1 package (1.25 ounce) taco seasoning and 1/4 cup water. Cook 2 minutes or until sauce thickens.

Step 3: In microwave or small saucepan, heat can (16 ounces) refried beans and stir in remaining 1/4 cup water to thin slightly.

Step 4: Cut one tortilla in half and fit the cut ends at either end of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Arrange two tortillas, slightly overlapping, to cover the bottom. Layer 1/3 refried beans, 1/3 meat mixture and 1 can (10 ounces) red enchilada sauce. Repeat to make a second layer.

Step 5: Repeat to make a third layer using 1 jar (16 ounces) salsa instead of enchilada sauce. Sprinkle with 8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese.

Step 6: Bake 20 minutes or until lasagna is bubbling and cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting.