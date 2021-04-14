Whether you're celebrating Cinco de Mayo or just making weeknight dinner, this is an easy recipe you can feel good about. Flour tortillas are layered with beans, lean ground beef and enchilada sauce, then topped with chunky tomato salsa and a sprinkling of cheese.
This recipe is by Chef Aaron Sanchez and was originally published in the New York Daily News.
Ingredients
- 1 Tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 1/2 Pound lean ground beef
- 1 package (1.25 ounce) taco seasoning, such as Ortega Taco Seasoning
- 1/2 Cup water, divided
- 1 can (16 ounces) refried beans
- 2 cans (10 ounces each) red enchilada sauce, such as Ortega
- 9 soft flour tortillas
- 1 jar (16 ounces) thick and chunky salsa
- 8 Ounces shredded Monterey Jack or Cheddar cheese
Directions
Step 1: Preheat the oven to 350 F.
Step 2: In large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon vegetable oil over medium heat. Cook 1 thinly sliced medium onion and 2 minced garlic cloves for 4 minutes or until softened. Add 1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef and cook 4 minutes or until browned. Stir in 1 package (1.25 ounce) taco seasoning and 1/4 cup water. Cook 2 minutes or until sauce thickens.
Step 3: In microwave or small saucepan, heat can (16 ounces) refried beans and stir in remaining 1/4 cup water to thin slightly.
Step 4: Cut one tortilla in half and fit the cut ends at either end of a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Arrange two tortillas, slightly overlapping, to cover the bottom. Layer 1/3 refried beans, 1/3 meat mixture and 1 can (10 ounces) red enchilada sauce. Repeat to make a second layer.
Step 5: Repeat to make a third layer using 1 jar (16 ounces) salsa instead of enchilada sauce. Sprinkle with 8 ounces shredded Monterey Jack or cheddar cheese.
Step 6: Bake 20 minutes or until lasagna is bubbling and cheese is melted. Let stand 5 minutes before cutting.