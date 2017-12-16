Mario Batali’s Apology Ended With a Cinnamon Roll Recipe and Twitter Burnt Him For It

Earlier this week Mario Batali stepped down from his restaurant empire and left The Chew after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct going back two decades. On Friday night, Batali issued an apology for what he called his “past behavior,” and he shocked everybody by inexplicably including a recipe for cinnamon rolls. More on Harassmen Actress Siobhan Thompson Accuses Mario Batali of Sexual Harassment

Batali sent the apology in his email newsletter.

“As many of you know, this week there has been some news coverage about some of my past behavior,” he wrote. “I have made many mistakes and I am so very sorry that I have disappointed my friends, my family, my fans and my team. My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility. Sharing the joys of Italian food, tradition and hospitality with all of you, each week, is an honor and privilege. Without the support of all of you — my fans — I would never have a forum in which to expound on this.”

Batali signed off, writing: “I will work every day to regain your respect and trust. -mb”

But then, for reasons he does not explain, Batali added a postscript to his apology for sexual misconduct to pitch a recipe for cinnamon rolls.

“ps. in case you're searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite,” he added.

The Internet’s reaction was swift and furious. Many people found the cinnamon roll apology tone-deaf, insincere, and among the worst apologies in recent memory.

You know @MarioBatali is very serious about changing his behavior because he included a recipe for pizza dough cinnamon rolls along with his apology for sexually assaulting women. pic.twitter.com/BLT2nyQLX8 — subtle cheddar (@shitfoodblogger) December 15, 2017

"Sorry about the rapes. Do you like cinnamon rolls?" is like that @TriciaLockwood poem recast as a PR strategy. https://t.co/8gVhGK8CeW — The Gurgling Cod (@TheGurglingCod) December 16, 2017

Hi guys, it’s 2017 and Mario Batali just apologized for sexual harassment AND gave a recipe for Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls all in one email. pic.twitter.com/88VuVB8a4H — Jules (@jules_su) December 16, 2017

Yeah, is it too late now to say sorry?

Cause I'm missing more than just your body

Is it too late now to say sorry?

Yeah I know that I let you down

PS Here’s a recipe for pizza dough cinnamon rolls — Pete Wells (@pete_wells) December 16, 2017

Others pointed out that Batali had apologized to his friends, family, fans, and team, but he did not actually apologize to his alleged victims, or mention them at all.

Fixed Mario Batali’s apology pic.twitter.com/RSk75W8ry4 — Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) December 16, 2017

According to Business Insider, Walmart and Target say they’re cutting ties with Batali since the allegations came forth, and Eataly has taken all Batali’s books and products off its shelves.