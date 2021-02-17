  1. Home


3.625
8 ratings

Passover Mandel Bread

February 17, 2021 | 1:26pm
Similar to Italian biscotti
Passover Mandel Bread
Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

Mandel bread is also called mandelbrot, which translates to "almond bread," though it may be baked with different types of nuts. This recipe is made with slivered almonds and almond extract.

This recipe is from Amira's Kosher Restaurant and Catering in Altamonte Springs, Florida. It closed in 2009 after serving Central Florida for 30 years. This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.

Ready in
1 h and 10 m
15 m
(prepare time)
55 m
(cook time)
18
Servings
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 3/4 Cups vegetable oil
  • 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
  • 4 eggs
  • 2 Teaspoons baking soda
  • 2 Cups matzo flour
  • 3 Teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 1 Teaspoon almond extract
  • Chocolate chips and slivered almonds, to taste
  • Cinnamon and sugar

Directions

Step 1: Heat oven to 350 F. Line three cookie sheets with parchment paper.

Step 2: In a large bowl with a mixer, blend 1 1/2 cups sugar, 3/4 cup vegetable oil and 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Add 4 eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.

Step 3: Add 2 teaspoons baking soda, 2 cups matzo flour, 3 teaspoons vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon almond extract. Fold in desired amount of chocolate chips and slivered almonds, if using.

Step 4: Form 3 (3-inch) logs. Bake for 45 minutes.

Step 5: Remove from oven and, while still warm, slice logs in 3/4-inch slices. Put pieces cut-side up on baking sheets. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar. Bake 8 minutes or until golden.

Tags
baking
best recipes
cookies
dessert
passover
Jewish cooking
mandel
mandelbrot