Passover Mandel Bread

Mandel bread is also called mandelbrot, which translates to "almond bread," though it may be baked with different types of nuts. This recipe is made with slivered almonds and almond extract.

This recipe is from Amira's Kosher Restaurant and Catering in Altamonte Springs, Florida. It closed in 2009 after serving Central Florida for 30 years. This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.