Passover Mandel Bread

Mandel bread is also called mandelbrot, which translates to "almond bread," though it may be baked with different types of nuts. This recipe is made with slivered almonds and almond extract.
This recipe is from Amira's Kosher Restaurant and Catering in Altamonte Springs, Florida. It closed in 2009 after serving Central Florida for 30 years. This recipe was originally published in the Orlando Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups sugar
- 3/4 Cups vegetable oil
- 1 Teaspoon lemon juice
- 4 eggs
- 2 Teaspoons baking soda
- 2 Cups matzo flour
- 3 Teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 Teaspoon almond extract
- Chocolate chips and slivered almonds, to taste
- Cinnamon and sugar
Directions
Step 1: Heat oven to 350 F. Line three cookie sheets with parchment paper.
Step 2: In a large bowl with a mixer, blend 1 1/2 cups sugar, 3/4 cup vegetable oil and 1 teaspoon lemon juice. Add 4 eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Step 3: Add 2 teaspoons baking soda, 2 cups matzo flour, 3 teaspoons vanilla extract and 1 teaspoon almond extract. Fold in desired amount of chocolate chips and slivered almonds, if using.
Step 4: Form 3 (3-inch) logs. Bake for 45 minutes.
Step 5: Remove from oven and, while still warm, slice logs in 3/4-inch slices. Put pieces cut-side up on baking sheets. Sprinkle with cinnamon and sugar. Bake 8 minutes or until golden.