March Madness is in full swing, and in the spirit of celebration, Little Caesars made a crazy sports bet that it would give free pizza to everybody if a 16th seed beat a number 1 seed during the NCAA tournament. That probably sounded like a safe bet, because a 16th seed has not beaten a number 1 seed in the tournament’s history. But Friday night the University of Maryland Baltimore County beat University of Virginia in a shocking upset, and now Little Caesars owes everybody free pizza. More on Pizza Italian Pizza Purists Troll Michelin-Starred Chef Over Healthier Margherita

Best Study Ever Claims Pizza Can Make You More Productive at Work

Former Manager Tried to Rob Pizza Shop With Fake Gun

Man Accuses Pizza Hut of Using His Face on Delivery Boxes

According to Fox 59, it all started when Little Caesars announced its offer on Twitter, promising to give everybody a free lunch combo “if crazy happens.”

“If a #16 BEATS a #1 in men's basketball TONIGHT, you could score a @LittleCaesars lunch combo!” the chain announced.

Well, on Friday night UMBC beat Virginia 74-54. Now Little Caesars has to pay up. Shortly after the game, the chain Tweeted that the free lunch day would be happening on April 2.

“Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd,” it said.

Because "CRAZY HAPPENED" with a #16 beating a #1 (!!!!), everyone in America gets a free #LittleCaesars Lunch Combo on Monday, April 2nd.



Congratulations & see our OFFICIAL RULES for more details: https://t.co/vHuy8315ee pic.twitter.com/8KGbskGFxt — Little Caesars (@littlecaesars) March 17, 2018

On April 2 between 11:30 and 1 p.m., Little Caesars will be giving away free lunch combos with a personal pizza and a 20-ounce drink. The lunch combos usually cost $5 . The offer says it’s limited to “one per family,” and “while supplies last,” and the free pizzas will stop at 1 p.m., even if there are still people in line. Anybody wanting to collect the free pizza will likely have to show up early and be prepared for a line, but Little Caesars really is giving away totally free pizzas, which is a good way for a place to wind up one of America’s favorite pizza chains.