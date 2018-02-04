Kelly Clarkson is not the world’s biggest fan of spicy food, so it was doubly brave of her to bite into a raw habanero pepper this week as part of the ALS Pepper Challenge, the viral social media trend that is making celebrities’ eyes water while also raising a lot of money for ALS research. More on Peppers These Guys Tried Using Pepper Spray in Place of Hot Sauce, and It Was a Really Bad Idea

Fellow country star Trisha Yearwood challenged Clarkson to do the ALS Pepper Challenge, where people film themselves eating peppers for social media to raise money and awareness for ALS, which is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Clarkson had a jalapeno on her plate, but she said that because Yearwood was bold and ate a habanero, she’d have to try a habanero too. Clarkson probably regretted that decision the moment she bit into that little orange pepper.

“I can’t stand you, Trisha Yearwood!” Clarkson moaned as her eyes watered.

“I’m not being dramatic, my eyes are crying!” Clarkson said. “Jesus take the wheel! Oh my God, y’all, I don’t know what to do.”

About halfway through the video, Clarkson attempted to chug what looked like a bottle of milk to soothe her mouth, but as she took the cap off and tried to toss it back, nothing came out. Clarkson looked down and realized there was still an internal seal in place and screamed out loud.

“No! Oh my God!” she wailed as she tried to pry the seal off.

After drinking the milk and sucking on an ice cube, Clarkson was able to pull herself together enough to pass the challenge on to her fellow Voice coaches Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Alicia Keys.

Clarkson’s reaction to eating the pepper was priceless, and her video is also going to help raise money for ALS research. In 2014 the Ice Bucket Challenge raised $115 million for the ALS Association. The ALS Pepper Challenge just started at the end of 2017, but it’s already raised more than $94,000 for ALS research. For more ways to make your mouth scream and your eyes water, check out the world’s hottest hot sauces.