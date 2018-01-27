One might normally expect an escaped prison inmate to run for freedom without looking back. That’s what happened in The Fugitive and The Shawshank Redemption, at least. But this week Texas police say they caught an escaped inmate actually trying to sneak back into the jail, because he’d allegedly just broken out to go get food and booze. More on Crime Taco Bell Employee Assaults Manager With Cheesy Burrito, Police Say

French Police Fine Man for Eating Foie Gras, Watching a Movie While Driving

Doughnut-Eating Champion Arrested for Stealing from Dunkin’ Donuts

Assistant to Goldman Sachs Co-President Stole and Resold $1.2M in Vintage Wine

Mother and Daughter Fight Off Armed Carjackers With 7-Eleven Hot Chocolate

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Joshua Hansen of Dallas, Texas, was arrested last Wednesday when U.S. Marshalls caught him running towards the prison with a duffel bag full of food and alcohol.

The police say they received a tip that inmates were escaping from a federal prison in Beaumont, Texas, and coming back with contraband. So on Wednesday, January 25, the police say they set up surveillance and saw a vehicle drive onto private property near the prison and drop off a large duffel bag. About two hours later, Hansen was allegedly spotted running off the prison grounds, grabbing the duffel bag, and sprinting back towards the prison. That’s when police say they arrested him.

Photos from the police department show the duffel bag contained an enormous haul, including three bottles of brandy, a bottle of whiskey, packaged snacks, fruit, candy, tobacco, and a huge amount of home-cooked food including sausages, chicken, rice, and green beans.



Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

The Sheriff’s Office says Hansen was originally in prison on narcotics charges. He has now been booked into the Jefferson County Jail on charges of escape and possession of marijuana. The investigation into the escape and contraband smuggling is ongoing. For more unlawful food activities, check out the 9 most memorable crimes that went down in fast food restaurants.