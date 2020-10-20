Brazen Head Beef and Guinness Stew

October 20, 2020
Slawomir Fajer/Shutterstock
A classic Guinness beef stew is a must have for St. Patrick's Day, but it's truly a comforting dish for any time of year.
This recipe by Judy Hevrdejs originally appeared in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients
- 2 Tablespoons vegetable oil
- 2 Pounds lean stewing beef, cubed
- 1 Teaspoon salt
- Freshly ground pepper
- 2 large onions, coarsely chopped
- 1 large clove garlic, crushed
- 2 Tablespoons each: tomato paste, beef bouillon
- 2 Cups carrots, cut in chunks
- 1 Cup celery, cut in chunks
- 1/2 Pound button mushrooms, coarsely chopped
- 1 sprig thyme
- 1 1/4 Cup Guinness stout, about 1 bottle
Directions
Heat oil over medium-high heat in a heavy pot.
Season meat with the salt and pepper to taste.
Brown meat, in batches, on all sides; return all the meat to the pot.
Add water to just cover meat; cover pot.
Simmer until meat is tender, 1-2 hours; do not boil.
Skim off any foam.
Add onions, garlic, tomato paste and beef bouillon; heat to a boil.
Add carrots, celery, mushrooms, thyme and Guinness; simmer 1 hour.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
(The stew may be thickened with a flour-oil roux if desired.)
Servings6
Calories Per Serving312
Total Fat12g19%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated3g17%
Cholesterol95mg32%
Protein35g71%
Carbs13g4%
Vitamin A348µg39%
Vitamin B123µg100%
Vitamin B61mg82%
Vitamin C8mg9%
Vitamin D0.2µg1.5%
Vitamin E2mg11%
Vitamin K15µg12%
Calcium63mg6%
Fiber3g12%
Folate (food)38µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)38µg9%
Iron4mg21%
Magnesium53mg13%
Monounsaturated7gN/A
Niacin (B3)10mg60%
Phosphorus404mg58%
Polyunsaturated1gN/A
Potassium968mg21%
Riboflavin (B2)0.5mg36.5%
Sodium573mg24%
Thiamin (B1)0.2mg17.5%
Trans0.4gN/A
Water292gN/A
Zinc9mg78%
