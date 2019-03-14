The newest item on the IHOP menu is a kid’s dream. And that makes perfect sense, because the Oreo Oh My Goodness pancakes were invented by 6-year-old Brody Simoncini, the winner of IHOP's Kid Chef Champion competition. That’s the way the Oreo cookie crumbles!

Check out these drool-worthy dream cakes. Brody’s invention bakes Oreo cookie pieces into a stack of two buttermilk pancakes topped with vanilla icing, cookie pieces and whipped topping.

But Brody’s not just a kid who likes cookies. Born with a rare abdominal wall defect, he’s undergone multiple life-saving operations and medical procedures, including open heart surgery and an induced coma. He was on a feeding tube for the first few years of his life, and therapy helped him learn how to eat on his own. Today, he’s a healthy first grader. And Oreos? They were the first solid food his family gave him.



IHOP IHOP Kid Chef winner Brody Simoncini, 6, and finalists Coleman Giles, 15, and Nellie Mainor, 8 showcase their pancake creations.

“We’re thrilled to announce Brody Simoncini as this year’s IHOP Kid Chef Champion,” IHOP head of communications Stephanie Peterson said in a statement. “Brody created an out-of-this-world recipe with his Oreo Oh My Goodness pancakes and we can’t wait for guests to try them.”

Brody was one of three finalists who were all treated at Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. In addition to Brody, the finalists were Coleman Giles, 15 and Nellie Mainor, 8.

Coleman’s pancake creation, the Hawaiian Luau, incorporated a number of fruits, including banana, pineapple and coconut. Nellie’s PaNellie Unicorn Pancakes are multi-colored buttermilk flapjacks with sprinkles and a unicorn face, including an ice cream cone horn. They all sound amazing -- but only Brody’s winning creation made the IHOP menu.

One dollar from the sale of each Oreo pancake stack and combo will be donated to charity, including Children’s Miracle Network hospitals. The Oreo pancakes will be offered at IHOP locations nationwide through April 14. Whether or not Oreo pancakes are your morning wake-up call, check out how much breakfast cost the year you were born.