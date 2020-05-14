Hyderabadi Biryani

Fry sliced onions in canola oil until it’s light brown. Remove onions and place on paper towel to catch excess oil. Let cool, and crumble onions with hand. Set aside.

Marinate the meat with ginger garlic paste, garam masala powder, red chili powder lemon juice, 2 of the cardomom pods, cilantro, green chillies, saffron, mint and salt for at least 4 hours.

After 4 hours, reserve handful of fried onions and mix the rest of the onions, and ⅓ of the oil from the fried onions and yogurt into meat marinade. Set aside.

In a heavy pan, boil water with rest of cardamom pods, cloves and cinnamon stick. Add half a teaspoon salt to water.

After water boils, add rice and cook until just tender. About 10 minutes. Drain the rice.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

In a deep pan, place the marinated meat on the bottom. Layer it with the rice on top and drop some ghee on top of the rice and a squirt of lemon juice, saffron and reserved fried onions. (Optional: Gently sprinkle 1/2 cup of milk on the rice, being careful to pour it only near the sides and edge of the pan. This prevents the rice from burning.)

Bake at 400 degrees for 30 minutes, then another 15 minutes at 350 degrees.

Gently check the inside of pan to see if there is still water on the bottom. If there is, bake for another 10 minutes.

Serve hot with yogurt raita.