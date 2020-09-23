It’s important to keep certain condiments like ketchup or ranch dressing in the fridge to retain freshness, but honey is one food you shouldn’t store in the fridge. Unlike other condiments, honey never goes bad. Because of this, you can store it in your pantry without worrying if mold will grow or if it will take on a foul odor.

But you may have noticed that your honey doesn’t look the same way it did when you bought it. So is there something wrong with it? The answer is probably not, since there is no expiration date. When you buy honey at the store, it typically has a smooth liquid texture. After sitting on your cabinet shelf for a few months, however, you could notice the texture change into a cloudy, crystalized goo. How are you going to drizzle it on your toast now?

It’s surprisingly easy. According to the National Honey Board, crystallization happens because the glucose in your liquid honey has precipitated out. All you need to do in order to liquify it again is to warm it up. You can pop the jar into the microwave (with the lid off) and heat until the crystals disappear, or you can place the jar in a bowl of warm water and stir the honey until you no longer see crystals. Remember, don’t boil the honey though — it should just be heated to a warm temperature.

If you use honey as a natural sweetener for your tea or homemade lattes, the simplest way to use it is to just scoop a spoonful and the crystals will dissolve right into your drink. Wondering what other groceries have long shelf lives? Find out here.