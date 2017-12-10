New York’s swanky Hotel Eventi has been hit with an enormous lawsuit by a set of furious parents who say the hotel botched their daughter’s bat mitzvah banquet and starved their guests. More on Lawsuits Judge Says Starbucks Cannot Close 77 Teavana Stores in Malls

According to the New York Post, Marc and Nancy Held are suing the Kimpton Hotel Eventi, a luxury hotel in New York’s Chelsea neighborhood, for ruining their daughter’s bat mitzvah. They’re reportedly seeking $637,000 in damages.

Nancy Held says she spent years planning her daughter’s bat mitzvah. But she says the event was a disaster after the hotel seriously botched the food. Hotel Eventi is a luxury property that prides itself on its food.

“Come for the party, stay for the food,” the hotel advertised in a recent Instagram post.

The Helds say the food at their carefully planned banquet was an unending series of mishaps.

The Helds say most of the 700 hors d’oeuvres they’d ordered never made it to the guests, and the steak and scallop entrees were served “ice cold.” They allege that several guests sent their meals back, but the replacements were just as bad. Finally, dessert failed to arrive, and the famished guests started eating the ice cream that had been provided for the children.

“We were starving,” Marc Held told The Post. “We were hosting the party and we didn’t have any food to eat.”

"We were starving," Marc Held told The Post. "We were hosting the party and we didn't have any food to eat."

The Helds say they paid $37,000 for the bat mitzvah banquet, and after they complained, they say the hotel just offered a $1,000 refund and a night in a suite to make up for it. The Helds say that is not nearly enough for ruining their big day.