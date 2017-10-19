Wolfgang Puck Can Prepare Your Thanksgiving Dinner (Kind Of)

Having chef Wolfgang Puck prepare your Thanksgiving dinner is a foodie fantasy that very, very few people will ever actually experience. But now, you can have your own Puck Thanksgiving dinner. On October 19, Chef’d announced that it had partnered with the internationally renowned chef for a Thanksgiving dinner meal kit that you can cook in your own kitchen.



Chef'd Roasted Turkey with Autumn Herb Gravy

The meal kit comes with the option of three entrées, nine sides, and three desserts, and the dishes are all from Puck’s personal recipe Rolodex.Options include Thanksgiving classics like Roasted Turkey with Autumn Herb Gravy, Candied Yams with Fresh Herbs, Green Beans with Crispy Onions, and Sourdough Herb Stuffing. But there are more chef-y options too, in case you want to shake up your dinner.





You can also order the ingredients for Salmon Veracruz Style, Wild Mushroom Soup with Crostini Toast, and Wild Rice and Arborio Risotto with Sautéed Apple.



The cool thing is you can mix and match your desired entrées, sides, and desserts, so you can have some classics and some twists for a meal that feels personally curated by Puck for you.









Chef'd Chocolate Pecan Pie





Of course, a Puck-curated Thanksgiving menu comes with a price. The dishes cost anywhere from $2.62 to $6.62 per serving. So, for a table of eight, a turkey will run $53, candied yams are $32, and Brussels sprouts are $23. Desserts such as a Pumpkin Caramel Cheesecake, Chocolate Pecan Pie, and Granny Smith Apple Pie cost between $28 and $36 for eight diners.



You can order Puck’s Thanksgiving meal kit at Chef’d between now and November 19. And if you want, supplement it with some of our 101 best Thanksgiving recipes.