People tend to put a lot of pressure on New Year’s Eve. It’s the sort of night meant for merry revelry and final indulgences before the clock resets for a brand-new year. Because December 31 is the final night of the year and a night for celebration, you may feel compelled to go out on the town to the trendiest restaurants, the best bars or a cool house party in order to ring in the new year. But we’re here to tell you that going out on New Year’s Eve is massively overrated. And there are a lot of good reasons why.

10 Reasons You'll Have More Fun Staying Home on New Year's Eve Gallery

You see, New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days of the year for bars and restaurants. The secret is that they know this — and many take advantage of the major crowds by boosting prices and initiating cover charges just to get in the door. And if that isn’t enough of a bummer for you, once you get inside these parties or eateries, you’re going to have to fight the crowds for a single drink or for your server’s attention.

That’s why staying home on New Year’s Eve often winds up being just as fun as hitting the town, and it comes with a lot less stress. You can end the year on a relaxing note while eating what you want, drinking what you want and only spending time with the people you really like. Still don’t believe this is superior? There are a lot more reasons why you’ll have more fun at home this NYE.