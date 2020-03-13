People around the world love to celebrate their Irish heritage on St. Patrick’s Day, but the holiday falls on a different day of the week every year. In 2020, St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, March 17. Some families celebrate by eating Irish soda bread or heading to the best Irish pubs in America. But no matter how you choose to spend the holiday, there’s no denying that it’s the perfect opportunity to dress head to toe in green and orange and show some Irish pride.

Food for St. Patrick’s Day

No holiday is complete without food, and the Irish don’t hold back when it comes to traditional dishes. From bacon and cabbage to battered sausage, St. Patrick’s Day is loaded with many traditional Irish foods that aren’t corned beef.

Overindulgence is a holiday staple, and that certainly holds true for St. Patrick’s Day. And while it’s hard to get back on track after holiday overeating, enjoying our favorite foods and washing them down with our favorite drinks is undeniably the best part about the celebration.

Activities to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

After some post-feast Baileys and Guinness, head over to your favorite dive bar and show your Irish pride by having a few pints with friends. And if you’re planning to not break your diet this holiday season, try ordering one of the healthiest beers you can drink.

If dive bars aren’t your scene, go to a cocktail bar instead. There’s no better way to show that you’ve got the luck of the Irish than sipping on some whiskey.

Where to travel for St. Patrick’s Day

Ireland is a popular travel destination, and when is a better time to plan a trip than during St. Patrick’s Day? However, if you’re keeping things local this year, consider checking out some of the biggest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America.