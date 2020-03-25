When Is Mother’s Day 2020?

People around the world celebrate Mother’s Day in the spring, but the tradition’s date changes annually. In 2020, Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 10. This year, honor mom by bringing her breakfast in bed or by checking some items off her bucket list.

Easy Dishes You Can Make With Pantry Staples

There’s no better way to show mom how much you appreciate her than by whipping up a thoughtful meal. Luckily, the brunch possibilities are truly endless. Try making her eggs Benedict, paired with a refreshing cocktail. And if eggs aren’t her speed, you can give one of these 50 delicious brunch recipes a go. Or better yet, gift mom a multi-cooker this year — break it in first with these insanely good Instant Pot breakfast recipes.

After chowing down and enjoying your favorite drinks, try celebrating mom by giving her the self-care day of her dreams. First things first: burn off some of that brunch by listening to some tunes and throwing a dance party.

After rocking out, take mom to get some fresh air in a nearby park. Or break out some of those board games that have been sitting on the shelf. Planning to celebrate mom at home this year? Here are 25 things to try if you’re spending more time at home.