Time for Cheer: 6 Cocktails Perfect for Christmas

Your tree and halls are decked, your goose (or pork, or lamb, etc.) is ordered, and maybe even everyone on your gift list has been crossed off—or maybe, you’ve just entered full-blown Panic Mode after reading that sentence and realizing that Christmas really is just a few sleeps away.

Either way, you could probably use a drink, and when the time finally comes to gather your loved ones together for a Christmas meal they’ll likely enjoy one, too. Give them (and yourself) the gift of a terrific tipple and mix up one—or all—of these festive Christmas cocktails:



Elmhurst Milked Elmhurst Milked's vegan-friendly eggnog.

Egg-free Cashew Eggnog | Elmhurst Milked

This vegan recipe is cashew milk-based, which is richer-tasting than cow’s milk and so makes a deliciously creamy eggnog.

.5 cup sugar

.5 tsp of cinnamon

1 pinch clove (or to taste)

2 cups Elmhurst Milked Cashews

2 tbsp rum

2 tbsp bourbon

.5 cup coconut milk or small cube silken tofu (optional)

Mint sprig or cinnamon stick (for garnish)

Blend dry ingredient in a bowl with a hand blender. Slowly add in nut milk and alcohol. Move hand mixer up and down while blending for a frothy texture (for even fluffier texture, use handheld milk frother). Chill until cold and top with garnish.





Joan Michel Italienne's Flatiron Flip.

Flatiron Flip | Lead bartender Travis Oler of Italienne in New York, NY

This twist on traditional, non-vegan eggnog substitutes ginger for the cinnamon—which when combined with the honey, makes a very warming and soothing cocktail.

1.25 oz. Old Forester bourbon

.75 oz. Art in the Age (ginger) Snap

.75 oz. honey

.75 oz. cream

1 egg yolk

Grated chocolate, pecan, and nutmeg for garnish

Combine all ingredients in shaker with 2-3 ice cubes. Discard ice and dry shake. Strain into coup glass. To garnish, grate chocolate, pecan, and nutmeg.



Francesca Cwynar Center Bar's Hot Buttered Rum.

Hot Buttered Rum | Center Bar in New York, NY

A sophisticated take on the Christmastime classic, we suggest brewing a big pot of the tea and allowing your guests to pass it amongst themselves, encouraging interaction.

2 oz. Zacapa 23yr Rum

.5 oz. Pommeau

.5 oz. Hamilton Pimento Dram

Brown sugar butter (to taste)

Pot of clove tea

Ensure tea pot is full of hot water with a clove tea bag inside and set aside. In a milk steaming tin, add rum, Pommeau, dram, and butter. In a pulsing fashion, steam cocktail base 4-6 times. Pour cocktail base into glass mug. Stir. Serve with iced tea spoon and tea pot.



Cape House Cape House's Hot Jungle Bird.

Hot Jungle Bird | Cape House in Brooklyn, NY

Planning to serve a Christmas ham? The pineapple in this cocktail will complement it nicely, and it’s one of the easiest drinks on this list to make.

.75 oz. El Dorado Rum 5 year

.75 oz. Lemon Hart Blackpool Spiced Rum

.75 oz. Giffard, Caribbean Pineapple

.75 oz. Caffo Red Bitter

1 oz. hot water

Combine ingredients in mug and stir.



Left Bank Left Bank's The Red Sky at Night.

The Red Sky at Night | Left Bank in New York, NY

Proving rosé really isn’t just for summer, this wintry spiked wine with pine liqueur brings your Christmas tree right to the table.

2 oz. rosé

1 oz. bourbon

.5 oz. simple syrup

.25 oz. allspice dram

.25 oz. Zirbenz Pine Liqueur

.25 oz. lemon juice

2 sprigs of rosemary

Shake ingredients on ice, double strain into wine glass. No ice. Lemon peel garnish optional.



St-Germain St-Germain Rosemary Punch

St-Germain Rosemary Punch | St-Germain Global Brand Ambassador Camille Ralph Vidal

This light and refreshing iced tea-based punch is a great low-booze option for before, during, or after Christmas dinner—or even for Christmas brunch.

1 cup Bombay Sapphire Gin

1 cup St-Germain French Elderflower Liqueur

.5 cup fresh lemon juice

4 cups freshly brewed jasmine tea

10 dashes orange bitters

8 rosemary sprigs

Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl and stir well with plenty of ice to chill. Ladle into punch glasses or rocks glasses. Serves 4-6 people.