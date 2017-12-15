Time for Cheer: 6 Cocktails Perfect for Christmas

Your tree and halls are decked, your goose (or pork, or lamb, etc.) is ordered, and maybe even everyone on your gift list has been crossed off—or maybe, you’ve just entered full-blown Panic Mode after reading that sentence and realizing that Christmas really is just a few sleeps away.
Either way, you could probably use a drink, and when the time finally comes to gather your loved ones together for a Christmas meal they’ll likely enjoy one, too. Give them (and yourself) the gift of a terrific tipple and mix up one—or all—of these festive Christmas cocktails:
Egg-free Cashew Eggnog | Elmhurst Milked
This vegan recipe is cashew milk-based, which is richer-tasting than cow’s milk and so makes a deliciously creamy eggnog.
.5 cup sugar
.5 tsp of cinnamon
1 pinch clove (or to taste)
2 cups Elmhurst Milked Cashews
2 tbsp rum
2 tbsp bourbon
.5 cup coconut milk or small cube silken tofu (optional)
Mint sprig or cinnamon stick (for garnish)
Blend dry ingredient in a bowl with a hand blender. Slowly add in nut milk and alcohol. Move hand mixer up and down while blending for a frothy texture (for even fluffier texture, use handheld milk frother). Chill until cold and top with garnish.
Flatiron Flip | Lead bartender Travis Oler of Italienne in New York, NY
This twist on traditional, non-vegan eggnog substitutes ginger for the cinnamon—which when combined with the honey, makes a very warming and soothing cocktail.
1.25 oz. Old Forester bourbon
.75 oz. Art in the Age (ginger) Snap
.75 oz. honey
.75 oz. cream
1 egg yolk
Grated chocolate, pecan, and nutmeg for garnish
Combine all ingredients in shaker with 2-3 ice cubes. Discard ice and dry shake. Strain into coup glass. To garnish, grate chocolate, pecan, and nutmeg.
Hot Buttered Rum | Center Bar in New York, NY
A sophisticated take on the Christmastime classic, we suggest brewing a big pot of the tea and allowing your guests to pass it amongst themselves, encouraging interaction.
2 oz. Zacapa 23yr Rum
.5 oz. Pommeau
.5 oz. Hamilton Pimento Dram
Brown sugar butter (to taste)
Pot of clove tea
Ensure tea pot is full of hot water with a clove tea bag inside and set aside. In a milk steaming tin, add rum, Pommeau, dram, and butter. In a pulsing fashion, steam cocktail base 4-6 times. Pour cocktail base into glass mug. Stir. Serve with iced tea spoon and tea pot.
Hot Jungle Bird | Cape House in Brooklyn, NY
Planning to serve a Christmas ham? The pineapple in this cocktail will complement it nicely, and it’s one of the easiest drinks on this list to make.
.75 oz. El Dorado Rum 5 year
.75 oz. Lemon Hart Blackpool Spiced Rum
.75 oz. Giffard, Caribbean Pineapple
.75 oz. Caffo Red Bitter
1 oz. hot water
Combine ingredients in mug and stir.
The Red Sky at Night | Left Bank in New York, NY
Proving rosé really isn’t just for summer, this wintry spiked wine with pine liqueur brings your Christmas tree right to the table.
2 oz. rosé
1 oz. bourbon
.5 oz. simple syrup
.25 oz. allspice dram
.25 oz. Zirbenz Pine Liqueur
.25 oz. lemon juice
2 sprigs of rosemary
Shake ingredients on ice, double strain into wine glass. No ice. Lemon peel garnish optional.
St-Germain Rosemary Punch | St-Germain Global Brand Ambassador Camille Ralph Vidal
This light and refreshing iced tea-based punch is a great low-booze option for before, during, or after Christmas dinner—or even for Christmas brunch.
1 cup Bombay Sapphire Gin
1 cup St-Germain French Elderflower Liqueur
.5 cup fresh lemon juice
4 cups freshly brewed jasmine tea
10 dashes orange bitters
8 rosemary sprigs
Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl and stir well with plenty of ice to chill. Ladle into punch glasses or rocks glasses. Serves 4-6 people.
