It’s Mardi Gras, and while collecting a bunch of colorful beads from strangers might be nice, Popeyes has upgraded the bead situation to include something even better — fried chicken. In honor of the all-things-excess holiday, the chain is offering a Popeyes “Mardi Gras Beadbox,” and it includes a box of chicken strung at the bottom of some colorful Mardi Gras beads.

These exclusive Fat Tuesday Beadboxes will be available only in New Orleans on March 5. No, you won’t have to flash anyone to get your hands on this deal, just show up outside the Canal Street Popeyes location around 2 p.m. and you can get one while supplies last.

The excessive and edible Mardi Gras jewelry from the Louisiana-based chain will include one of two Beadbox selections: the $6.29 meal with three chicken tenders, a side and a biscuit; or the bone-in chicken dinner with two pieces, a side and a biscuit for $4.99.

Of course, the U.S. isn’t the only country that parties with foods like fried chicken and king cake for Shrove Tuesday in the week leading up to Lent. This annual festival is also celebrated in Europe, South America and the Caribbean, which is known for throwing some of the world’s most indulgent, over-the-top Mardi Gras parties.