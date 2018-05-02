12 Things You Didn’t Know About Mother’s Day

Is there anyone more deserving of a holiday than moms? We don’t think so. Moms do everything: They work, they cook, they clean, they take care of us when we’re sick and when we’re well, and they love us unconditionally. In fact, if mothers were paid for all of their efforts, they would make over $60,000 a year. However, motherhood is unpaid labor, so a holiday will have to suffice. Oh, you didn’t know moms’ labor is worth $30 an hour? Well then, there’s probably a lot you don’t know about Mother’s Day.
