For A Measly $80, You Can Become Snapchat's Dancing Hot Dog

Snap Inc., the makers of popular social media photo sharing app Snapchat, have released a dancing hot dog costume based on their popular dancing hot dog filter. The costume is available for purchase via Snap Inc.’s Amazon store for $80.

For those unfamiliar with the popular filter, it features a hot dog wearing headphones and grooving to a funky beat — but it puts your face where a normal anthropomorphic hot dog’s face would be. People love this filter because, well... How silly, you’re a dancing hot dog!

But now with this costume, you can totally cover your face for maximum privacy so you can dance however you want to!



Amazon

The costume comes in two pieces: a tunic with attached arms and hands, and pants that will cover you in this costume all the way over your shoes for complete anonymity. The pricey hot dog suit is even available on Amazon Prime, so if you get your Oct. 31 look shipped to you in two days and hate it, you can always send it back and go with any of these 10 brilliant food-inspired Halloween costumes.