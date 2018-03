There are a lot of amazing things about Easter: The first signs that spring has sprung, eating a delicious feast of ham or lamb, and spending time with your loved ones. However, the absolute best thing about Easter is candy and the hunt for plastic Easter eggs. But throwing a single Easter egg hunt for children of varying ages poses a major question: How do you keep the egg hunt fair, engaging, and exciting?

While younger kids may struggle just walking through the grass or up the stairs, older kids will run wild and scoop up every egg in sight, with no regard for the little ones who have only a single, lonely egg in their basket.Luckily, if you get a little creative with your Easter egg hunt, then things will be fair and fun for children of all ages and abilities. Thus, we have come up with 12 creative ways to make finding those chocolate-filled eggs a bit more fun this year for kids of all ages