If you had ever been to the Hershey’s store in Times Square, you probably wondered why it was only the size of a small snack aisle. Well, that is no longer the case. On December 14, just in time for the holidays, the candy corporation opened a mesmerizing new space in the heart of Manhattan, and it’s three times the size of their old location.



Carolyn Menyes

The sprawling L-shaped space not only smells of chocolate and is filled to the brim with sweet treats, but it also features an innovative new Hershey’s Kitchens Bakery featuring over 10 Hershey-inspired treats like decadent brownies, peanut butter blossom cookies, and New Year’s Eve-inspired Times Square candy balls covered in Reese’s Pieces, S’mores baking pieces, or cookies n’ crème.



In addition to tantalizing your taste buds, Hershey’s also created the space with an eye for Instagram. Upon entering the store, visitors are immediately surrounded by two moving walls that just beg to be posted and hashtagged. You’ll also find candy bars that are as big as a grown man and an Airstream trailer inside the space serving snacks.









But those are not the only picture-worthy experiences in this new, expanded space — you can also customize your own Hershey’s bar. Upload a photo from your phone, pick your chocolate bar and caption, and voila! You have your own personalized gift.









In fact, there are several interactive experiences in the store. You can also create your own s’more and fill a literal bucket with Hershey’s candies from a wall that looks like it’s straight out of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.









The hustle and bustle of Times Square can be a lot for a tourist or a New York local, but we think this new Hershey’s Chocolate World just may be worth going to Midtown for. And to get ready for your trip, read these 11 things you didn’t know about Hershey’s.