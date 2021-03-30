  1. Home
5
4 ratings

Mustard Vinaigrette

March 30, 2021 | 4:01pm
Greek yogurt makes it thick and luscious
Mustard Vinaigrette recipe - The Daily Meal
Rimma_Bondarenko/iStock/Getty Images Plus

This yogurt-based dressing adds zip and tartness to all sorts of vegetables and salads. Three types of mustard add a real pop of flavor.

This recipe is adapted from Executive Chef Matthew Danaher at Farmhouse Kitchen in Delray Beach, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Ready in
5 m
5 m
(prepare time)
0
(cook time)
8
Servings
156
Calories Per Serving

Ingredients

  • 4 Ounces plain Greek yogurt
  • 1 Ounce Dijon mustard
  • 1 Ounce Gulden’s mustard
  • 1 Ounce Pommery whole-grain mustard
  • 2 Ounces apple cider vinegar
  • 4 Ounces olive oil
  • 4 Ounces warm water
  • 1 Teaspoon chili flakes
  • 1 Ounce agave

Directions

Step 1: Using a large bowl, whisk together 4 ounces plain Greek yogurt, 1 ounce Dijon mustard, 1 ounce Gulden’s mustard, 1 ounce Pommery whole-grain mustard, 2 ounces apple cider vinegar, 4 ounces olive oil, 4 ounces warm water, 1 teaspoon chili flakes and 1 ounce agave. Whisk until smooth and incorporated. Makes about 2 cups.

