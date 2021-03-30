March 30, 2021 | 4:01pm
Rimma_Bondarenko/iStock/Getty Images Plus
This yogurt-based dressing adds zip and tartness to all sorts of vegetables and salads. Three types of mustard add a real pop of flavor.
This recipe is adapted from Executive Chef Matthew Danaher at Farmhouse Kitchen in Delray Beach, Florida. It was originally published in the South Florida Sun Sentinel.
Ingredients
- 4 Ounces plain Greek yogurt
- 1 Ounce Dijon mustard
- 1 Ounce Gulden’s mustard
- 1 Ounce Pommery whole-grain mustard
- 2 Ounces apple cider vinegar
- 4 Ounces olive oil
- 4 Ounces warm water
- 1 Teaspoon chili flakes
- 1 Ounce agave
Directions
Step 1: Using a large bowl, whisk together 4 ounces plain Greek yogurt, 1 ounce Dijon mustard, 1 ounce Gulden’s mustard, 1 ounce Pommery whole-grain mustard, 2 ounces apple cider vinegar, 4 ounces olive oil, 4 ounces warm water, 1 teaspoon chili flakes and 1 ounce agave. Whisk until smooth and incorporated. Makes about 2 cups.