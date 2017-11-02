When Does Daylight Saving Time 2017 End?

There are a few things that are guaranteed to happen every autumn. Football season will start on TV. You start making holiday travel plans and host Thanksgiving dinner. The weather turns colder and you venture in nature to do some good leaf peeping. And daylight saving time will end.

Yes, the time is fast approaching when America (except for Arizona, Hawaii, and a few other select regions) will “fall back” an hour, leading to earlier sunrises, later sunsets, and car clocks that need to be reset. But when will daylight saving time 2017 end?We have the answer for you: Daylight saving time 2017 will end onThe end of daylight saving time means that we set clocks back an hour, so you’ll gain an extra hour of sleep in the wee hours of Sunday (or you’ll gain an extra hour of bar time if you’re drinking at your local watering hole ).Daylight Savings Time may seem like no big deal, but it messes with your body more than one might think. Some people have difficulties transitioning back to fewer hours of daylight, and as a result, they suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder, where a lack of sunshine and vitamin D causes feelings of depression, anxiety, and irritability. If you’re looking to keep cheery this fall and winter, consider eating these 8 foods and beverages to beat the blues