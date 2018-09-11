If you’ve been trying to lose weight recently or started a new health kick, you might think you know what you’re doing with food and exercise. You’ve read all about it online, you know how many calories are in a cookie, and you’re amped for your new and healthy life. But maybe, after trying your diet for a couple of weeks, you’ve run into a few unexpected snafus.

Ways You Didn’t Know You Were Sabotaging Your Diet Gallery

Maybe you caved and indulged in a couple more desserts than you wanted to. Why can’t you stick to the plan? Maybe you’re feeling exhausted all the time and you don’t know why. What’s your diet missing? There could be something about the foods you’re eating that isn’t leaving you feeling your best.

But people often don’t realize that some of these dilemmas are caused by their own dietary choices. And while everyone’s bodies and needs are inherently different, there are some pitfalls common for many dieters to fall into.

To help you avoid these mistakes, here are some unexpected ways you might not have realized you were sabotaging your diet — and what you should do instead.