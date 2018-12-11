Watching a loved one struggle with depression can be difficult. Depression can take people away from their hobbies, cause trouble in personal relationships, and complicate daily life. While watching this person struggle, you may feel helpless or wonder what you should do. Though you won’t be able to solve their depression completely, there are things that you can do to help.

What to Do If Your Loved One Struggles With Depression Gallery

The symptoms of depression can vary from person to person, but the condition often involves prolonged periods of time wherein the person feels excessive sadness and lacks energy. Depression can interfere with sleep, appetite, and interest in normal activities such as hobbies or work.

A person with depression does feel sadness, but it’s much more than just feeling sad. Depression is a legitimate mental health condition; it’s outside of the person’s control. It can be tempting to blame the person when they can’t shake their symptoms, but it’s important to understand that they can’t “just cheer up.” Depression affects the body and the brain on a chemical level — it’s not a typical bout of sadness they’re experiencing. To take care of your loved one struggling with depression, here’s what you should do.