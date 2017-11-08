Study Reveals the Fattest (and Thinnest) States in America

According to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, seven in 10 US adults are either overweight or obese. Of course, our life expectancy is higher than ever — which raises the question of whether this is really the public health crisis many say it is. But regardless, the prevalence of obesity is widespread and growing. And so is the weight loss industry.

In 2017 alone, Americans are expected to have spent $68 billion on programs designed to help them lose weight. That’s five times the amount American consumers spent on coffee last year. And Americans spend a lot on coffee.

Regardless of this wild expenditure, weight loss attempts continue to, well… not work. Ninety-seven percent of dieters gain the weight they lost right back — and in many cases, gain even more.

Some states, however, appear to have a more plump population than others. WalletHub recently conducted its annual assessment of the fattest states in America using 19 metrics for their ranking. They looked at not only the weights of the state’s residents, but also their food and fitness habits, weight-correlated disease statistics, and access to health resources.

The top five fattest states in America are:

1. Mississippi

2. West Virginia

3. Tennessee

4. Arkansas

5. Louisiana

The five thinnest states in America are:

1. Colorado

2. Massachusetts

3. Utah

4. Hawaii

5. Montana

