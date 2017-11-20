Nuts Could Prevent Asthma Attacks

According to a recent study, a type of vitamin E found in nuts could tame inflammation in your airway and prevent asthma attacks. The vitamin also reduced the amount of mucus found in patients’ lungs, reducing discomfort and the likelihood of an attack.

While mucus production definitely has an impact on the asthma symptoms of patients, study author Allison Burbank said that the anti-inflammatory effect was likely the most important factor in the study.

Gamma-tocopherol, the type of vitamin E that proved to have these benefits, is found abundantly in walnuts, pecans, and peanuts. Some oils, such as soybean, corn, and sesame, also have significant amounts of the nutrient.

There have been previous studies correlating other types of vitamin E with mitigated asthma symptoms, but this is the first study to link this particular type. These results are a promising sign that there may be more dietary interventions out there for treating and managing asthma. We know that some foods increase your likelihood of an attack, as well, so a few simple changes to a person’s diet might make a big difference in their treatment.

There are more reasons than just asthma symptoms to start adding more nuts to your diet. These staple foods can boost immunity, provide healthy fats, and even make you smarter. If you don’t like peanuts or almonds, there are other options — here are some of the healthiest nuts you can eat and their benefits.