This Luxurious Product Is Actually Getting People to Floss Every Day

Let’s be real: Flossing sucks. It’s a painful, onerous, and frankly disgusting task, and it’s the last thing you want to do after a long, exhausting day. But the Cu sisters, the entrepreneurs behind Cocofloss, think it doesn’t have to be this way. Their luxury brand of floss took something bland and tiring and turned it into a luxury experience.

“Flossing is always associated with dread, neglect, or guilt,” Chrystle Cu, dentist and cofounder of Cocofloss, told Fast Company. “I really wanted people to think about flossing differently.”

Now, thousands of consumers are trying this plush product and giving it raving reviews. Even Goop editors insist that “you’ll be forever ruined for regular floss.”

Many adults neglect to floss because of how unpleasant it can be. Gum bleeding, sharp pain, and gross tastes are in store for those who haven’t kept up with the habit, deterring many from incorporating it into their routine. However, flossing is essential for maintaining gum health and preventing disease. The American Dental Association advises you floss at least once a day.

“Flossing should be a relaxing, laid-back experience,” the website for Cocofloss reads.

And, amazingly, the Cu sisters have made it one. The fibers of Cocofloss are never sharp or painful, instead composed of millions of expanding and contracting microfiber filaments that cushion the blow of the thread between your teeth. Cocofloss brags of a larger surface area and “a soft, towel-like texture” to their products.



Cocofloss

The threads are flavored with natural, pleasant ingredients such as fruit oils and fragrances. Their spa-like varieties include Fresh Coconuts, Strawberries, Cara Cara Orange, and (of course) Delicious Mint.

So far, fans agree that against all odds, Cocofloss makes flossing sound appealing. Urban Outfitters, Free People, Anthropologie, and Sephora have all begun selling the brand, and it’s featured on more than 100 retail websites. One test group sampled the stuff for just 7 to 10 days and found themselves desiring it daily.

“We just need to help people build a habit,” said Catherine Cu, “and, once that habit is built, it becomes something that people remember to do and want to do on a daily basis. They’ll crave it.”

Perhaps one day everyone will be using Cocofloss — and actually start craving it more than we crave some of the worst sugary drinks for our teeth.