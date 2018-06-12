Alright, the chain has “Donuts” in the name — is it possible to eat healthy there? Absolutely. While the fast-food joint does have a wall of sprinkled and stuffed doughnuts behind the cash register and offers greasy breakfast sandwiches galore, there are more nutritious options if you know where to look.

The Healthiest and Unhealthiest Food at Dunkin Donuts Gallery

Dunkin’ Donuts puts forward the menu items they deem the healthiest on their DDSmart menu, which was curated alongside nutritionists and other experts. Many of these items also made it onto our list.

To decide what’s healthy and what’s not, we looked to more than just calories. This list takes other factors into account, as well, including sodium levels, nutrients like fat and protein, and the level of processing used in certain foods.

That being said, it’s important to read this information with a grain of salt. What’s healthiest for one person may not be what’s healthiest for another. What’s healthiest to choose for breakfast probably won’t be the same as what’s healthiest to choose for a small snack to order with your drink. You can find all of Dunkin’ Donuts’ nutrition information on their website; but here are our top 10 picks for the healthiest items and the 10 unhealthiest items on their menu.