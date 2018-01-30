Dairy-free ice cream lovers, today is your day. Halo Top has announced the release of two new vegan flavors: Toasted Coconut and Vanilla Maple. The brand is also sending some of their fan-favorites — including Pancakes & Waffles, Birthday Cake, Candy Bar, Chocolate Almond Crunch, and Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough — to join the seven other dairy-free flavors that became available in 2017.

Halo Top has been a favorite of millennials, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone who wants the satisfaction of consuming an entire pint of ice cream in one sitting — without feeling sick once their spoon hits the bottom. Because Halo Top has removed most of the calories and fat from ice cream, an entire pint is a reasonable serving of the low-cal confection.

The pints are so tempting in fact, that they launched Halo Top to the No. 1 spot in ice cream sales, outselling even the most classic creamy varieties.

“When we launched our original line of non-dairy flavors, we knew we wanted to expand to include even more indulgent options,” said Justin Woolverton, Halo Top’s CEO and founder, in a press release. “We know our fans look to us for variety and creativity in our flavors, and we want to make sure we always address those requests for our dairy-averse and vegan fans as well.”



Halo Top

Toasted Coconut is 320 calories per pint and reportedly tastes like a “creamy coconut pint” with “tropical notes” and flakes of real coconut.

Vanilla Maple is 280 calories per pint, and Halo Top claims it “elevates the iconic vanilla taste to another level” with hints of rich maple.

We hope these pints live up to the rest of the brand’s decadent creations — though some enjoy them more than others. We tried the last release of new flavor varieties, and our reviews were mixed.