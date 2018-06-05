Grilled Corn on the Cob

There’s nothing like the simple pleasure of sinking your teeth into a corn on the cob — amply worth the minor nuisance of getting those little fibers wedged between your teeth.
As delicious as traditional boiled corn on the cob is, when grilled it’s even more of a treat.
10 Best Ways to Cook Fresh Corn Recipes
Brush the husks with the olive or vegetable oil and set aside on a tray. When the grill is ready, place the corn directly on the grill and grill until the husks are charred, rotating them so that they grill evenly on all sides. Transfer to a tray and let stand until cool enough to handle.
Remove the husks, spread a little butter on the cobs or brush with a little extra-virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and serve.