  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Seasonal
  1. Home
  2. Cook
  3. Seasonal

Grilled Corn on the Cob

Jun 5, 2018 | 1:37 pm
By
Staff Writer
Nothing says summer like corn on the cob!
Grilled Corn on the Cob
Viviane Bauquet Farre

Grilled Corn on the Cob

There’s nothing like the simple pleasure of sinking your teeth into a corn on the cob — amply worth the minor nuisance of getting those little fibers wedged between your teeth.

As delicious as traditional boiled corn on the cob is, when grilled it’s even more of a treat.

10 Best Ways to Cook Fresh Corn Recipes

Grilled Sides Perfect for Steak

4
Servings
Deliver Ingredients

Ingredients

  • 4 large ears fresh corn, husked to the last 2 layers only
  • 1 Tablespoon olive oil or vegetable oil
  • Unsalted butter or extra-virgin olive oil, to taste
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Brush the husks with the olive or vegetable oil and set aside on a tray. When the grill is ready, place the corn directly on the grill and grill until the husks are charred, rotating them so that they grill evenly on all sides. Transfer to a tray and let stand until cool enough to handle.


Remove the husks, spread a little butter on the cobs or brush with a little extra-virgin olive oil. Season with salt and pepper, to taste, and serve.

Grilled Corn on the Cob Shopping Tip

Look for vegetables that are firm and bright in color – avoid those that are wilted or have wrinkled skins, which are signs of age and damage.

Grilled Corn on the Cob Cooking Tip

Different vegetables have different cooking times – cook different types separately and then combine.

Around the Web