4.5
2 ratings

Bacon and Tomato Grilled Cheese

April 8, 2020 | 8:43am
By
Sneak some veggies into that cheesy goodness
photominer/Shutterstock

BLTs are nice, but swapping out that lettuce for some cheese and frying it up can really take a sandwich to the next level. 

Ready in
15 m
5 m
(prepare time)
10 m
(cook time)
1
Servings
742
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 2 slices ½ inch thick white bread
  • 2 slices cheddar or American cheese
  • 2 slices of cooked bacon
  • 1 slice of tomato
  • 1 Tablespoon unsalted butter
  • 1 Tablespoon mayonnaise

Directions

Sandwich 2 slices of cheese, 2 slices of cooked bacon, and tomato slice between the 2 slices of bread.

Preheat a skillet, and melt 1 tablespoon butter over medium-low heat.

Spread or brush the outside of the sandwich with 1 tablespoon mayo and cook until light golden brown, about 4-6 minutes. Flip the sandwich, (add more butter to the pan if needed) and cook the other side until brown and the cheese is melted, another 4-6 minutes. You can press down on the sandwich gently so it browns evenly, but don’t smash it.

Nutritional Facts
Servings1
Calories Per Serving742
Total Fat58g89%
Sugar5gN/A
Saturated24g100%
Cholesterol101mg34%
Protein22g44%
Carbs34g11%
Vitamin A115µg13%
Vitamin B120.9µg35.5%
Vitamin B60.3mg23.1%
Vitamin C4mg4%
Vitamin D18IU100%
Vitamin E0.8mg5.6%
Vitamin K6µg5%
Calcium295mg29%
Fiber3g11%
Folate (food)44µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)64µg16%
Folic acid12µgN/A
Iron3mg15%
Magnesium49mg12%
Monounsaturated19gN/A
Niacin (B3)6mg36%
Phosphorus348mg50%
Polyunsaturated12gN/A
Potassium437mg9%
Riboflavin (B2)0.4mg30.1%
Sodium1171mg49%
Thiamin (B1)0.4mg35.3%
Trans0.6gN/A
Water92gN/A
Zinc3mg25%
