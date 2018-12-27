Goldfish Crackers Swim Into 2019 With Three ‘Epic Crunch’ Flavors

Pepperidge Farm Goldfish crackers, that snacktime and lunchbox staple, are taking a deep dive into a new texture for 2019. A new line of Epic Crunch Goldfish crackers is set to roll out nationwide on January 1, 2019, Food and Wine reports.

According to the report, the new Epic Crunch line takes its name from “a tortilla chip-like texture,” and are a little lankier than the normal rotund goldfish crackers.

Pepperidge Farm didn’t immediately respond to a Daily Meal request for comment, but the company told Delish that the snacks are made with “a crunchy, full-flavored chip, mashed up into a wholesome Goldfish cracker.”

The Epic Crunch Goldfish will come in nacho, ranch, and honey BBQ flavors, and will be a permanent addition to the Goldfish school of snacks.

And while real tortilla chips are sometimes fried, these crackers are baked. Choosing whether or not to dip them in salsa is totally your call. If Goldfish are one of your favorite snacks, check out the most popular snack foods of the last 10 decades.