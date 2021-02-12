Gluten-Free Irish Soda Bread

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly spray it with non-stick spray.

Step 2: In a large mixing bowl, sift together 3 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons xanthan gum, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/3 cup granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar.

Step 3: Using a pastry blender, blend in 1/3 cup cubed, cold butter until it resembles coarse corn meal.

Step 4: Add 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk and stir until mixed. Optional: Stir in 1/3 cup currants or raisins or 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds.

Step 5: Shape the dough into a ball and place on the prepared baking sheet. With the palm of your hand, flatten the dough into a circle (about 7-by-2-inches thick, leaving it slightly domed in the center). Cut a cross in the top, about a half-inch deep.

Step 6: Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. Cool on a wire rack, and serve warm or at room temperature. Store in an airtight container up to 2 days. This bread can also be frozen.