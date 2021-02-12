Gluten-Free Irish Soda Bread

Make this soda bread either sweet or savory by including currants, raisins or caraway seeds. Caraway seeds give the bread a savory flavor, which pairs nicely with corned beef and cabbage.
This recipe is by Scott Gruber of Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, and was originally published in The Morning Call.
Ingredients
- 3 Cups gluten-free all-purpose flour (such as Bette Hagman’s Featherlight Flour Blend)
- 2 Teaspoons xanthan gum
- 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/3 Cup granulated sugar
- 1 Teaspoon baking soda
- 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 Teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1/3 Cup cold butter, cubed
- 1 Cup plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk
- 1/3 Cup dried currants or raisins (optional)
- 1/2 Teaspoon caraway seeds (optional)
Directions
Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly spray it with non-stick spray.
Step 2: In a large mixing bowl, sift together 3 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons xanthan gum, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/3 cup granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar.
Step 3: Using a pastry blender, blend in 1/3 cup cubed, cold butter until it resembles coarse corn meal.
Step 4: Add 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk and stir until mixed. Optional: Stir in 1/3 cup currants or raisins or 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds.
Step 5: Shape the dough into a ball and place on the prepared baking sheet. With the palm of your hand, flatten the dough into a circle (about 7-by-2-inches thick, leaving it slightly domed in the center). Cut a cross in the top, about a half-inch deep.
Step 6: Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. Cool on a wire rack, and serve warm or at room temperature. Store in an airtight container up to 2 days. This bread can also be frozen.