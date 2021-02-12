  1. Home
3.75
4 ratings

Gluten-Free Irish Soda Bread

February 12, 2021 | 5:03pm
Now everyone can enjoy soda bread on St. Patrick's Day
Gluten-Free Irish Soda Bread
Diane Worthington/TCA

Make this soda bread either sweet or savory by including currants, raisins or caraway seeds. Caraway seeds give the bread a savory flavor, which pairs nicely with corned beef and cabbage.

This recipe is by Scott Gruber of Hanover Township, Pennsylvania, and was originally published in The Morning Call.

Ready in
1 h and 15 m
30 m
(prepare time)
45 m
(cook time)
8
Servings
298
Calories Per Serving
Ingredients

  • 3 Cups gluten-free all-purpose flour (such as Bette Hagman’s Featherlight Flour Blend)
  • 2 Teaspoons xanthan gum
  • 1/2 Teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/3 Cup granulated sugar
  • 1 Teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 Teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 Teaspoon cream of tartar
  • 1/3 Cup cold butter, cubed
  • 1 Cup plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk
  • 1/3 Cup dried currants or raisins (optional)
  • 1/2 Teaspoon caraway seeds (optional)

Directions

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly spray it with non-stick spray.

Step 2: In a large mixing bowl, sift together 3 cups gluten-free all-purpose flour, 2 teaspoons xanthan gum, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, 1/3 cup granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon baking soda, 1/2 teaspoon baking powder and 1/4 teaspoon cream of tartar.

Step 3: Using a pastry blender, blend in 1/3 cup cubed, cold butter until it resembles coarse corn meal.

Step 4: Add 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons buttermilk and stir until mixed. Optional: Stir in 1/3 cup currants or raisins or 1/2 teaspoon caraway seeds.

Step 5: Shape the dough into a ball and place on the prepared baking sheet. With the palm of your hand, flatten the dough into a circle (about 7-by-2-inches thick, leaving it slightly domed in the center). Cut a cross in the top, about a half-inch deep.

Step 6: Bake for 45 to 50 minutes. Cool on a wire rack, and serve warm or at room temperature. Store in an airtight container up to 2 days. This bread can also be frozen.

Nutritional Facts
Servings8
Calories Per Serving298
Total Fat10g15%
Sugar16gN/A
Saturated5g25%
Cholesterol22mg7%
Protein6g13%
Carbs51g17%
Vitamin A70µg8%
Vitamin C0.7mg0.7%
Vitamin D0.1µg0.9%
Vitamin E0.2mg1.6%
Vitamin K0.9µg0.7%
Calcium102mg10%
Fiber6g23%
Folate (food)3µgN/A
Folate equivalent (total)3µg1%
Iron2mg12%
Magnesium7mg2%
Monounsaturated2gN/A
Niacin (B3)0.1mg0.8%
Phosphorus72mg10%
Polyunsaturated0.3gN/A
Potassium128mg3%
Sodium261mg11%
Sugars, added8gN/A
Trans0.3gN/A
Water34gN/A
Zinc0.2mg1.8%
Gluten-Free Irish Soda Bread