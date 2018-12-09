“Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin spends his days creating the fantasy world of Westeros, as depicted in his Song of Ice and Fire fantasy book series and the HBO hit show based on the books. But when he comes back to the real world, he knows where to get the world’s best pizza.

In a short video published to YouTube on Dec. 4 by Martin’s publisher, Penguin Random House, Martin declares, “New York City pizza is the best pizza in the world.” He may be biased: Though now the author lives in New Mexico, he was raised in Bayonne, New Jersey.

Sorry, Chicago – Martin says that first off, the crust has to be thin. And the very best pizza places still have coal-fired ovens, he said.

“A coal-fired oven gives the pizza a taste, it gives the crust a char and a smokiness that you can’t get from any other thing,” Martin said. Specific pizza joints the author called out for acclaim are John’s of Bleecker Street, Lombardi’s in Little Italy and Di Fara in Brooklyn.

Don’t worry, though, if you can’t get to one of those spots. “You can walk into any place in New York … and get a slice, it’s better than what you’ll get in 97 percent of America,” Martin declared.

But the fantasy author is as old-school about his toppings as Daenerys Targaryen is about her dragons.

“Don’t get any weird stuff on it. None of this sprouts or pineapple or anything like that,” he said. “You get a basic plain pie, cheese, maybe some pepperoni, maybe some sausage.”

But maybe you’re not anywhere near New York City, and still want some perfect pizza. Here’s where to get the best pizza in every state.