Folgers’ New Coffee Was Created to Attract More Millennials

The new line will be available in early April

Folgers is slated to release a new product that is expected to maintain an appeal to older drinkers in addition to luring in more millennials. The brand has announced a new premium line of new artisanal coffees made with 100-percent Arabica beans called “1850 by Folgers” — a nod to the year that the company was founded.

Four separate blends (Lantern Glow Light Roast, Pioneer Blend Medium Roast, Trailblazer Medium-Dark Roast, and Black Gold Dark Roast) will be sold in ground or whole-bean 12-ounce bags with a trendy wax seal as well single-serve Keurig pods. According to a press release from Folgers’ parent corporation, the J.M. Smucker Company, each fire-roasted and steel-cut blend is strong and smooth, but not bitter.

Brand senior vice president and general manager Joe Stanziano thinks the company’s back story will entice a younger market to try Folgers’ beans.

"Today's consumer, particularly millennials, gravitate to brands that have an authentic story to tell," Stanziano said in the release. "What could be more authentic than the story of The Folger Coffee Company which traces its roots to San Francisco during the Gold Rush? Our research shows that this heritage resonates very strongly with both our loyal consumers and millennials."

Coffee drinkers can expect 1850 by Folgers to hit store shelves in early April. Until then, you might want to a sip from your mug at one of these coffee shops frequented by stars including Britney Spears, Jessica Alba, and Taylor Swift.

