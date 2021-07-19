Step 1: For farro in the hull, cover 1 cup farro with cold water, stir once and let soak, 25 minutes. Drain and rinse. For hulled or "pearled" farro, skip the soak.

Step 2: Drain the farro, and scoop into a medium saucepan. Add 2 cups cold water and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Bring to a boil, lower heat, cover and simmer until tender (like rice), about 30 minutes.

Step 3: Meanwhile, settle 8 asparagus spears in a wide skillet. Cover with cool water. Add 1 teaspoon salt. Simmer until bright green and crisp/tender, about 8 minutes. Drain. Spread out asparagus on a clean kitchen towel to cool. Roll up to dry. Cut into 1-inch lengths.

Step 4: In a large serving bowl, toss together asparagus, 3/4 cups sliced fennel, 1/4 cup finely sliced shallots, 1/4 cup olive oil and 2 tablespoons lemon juice. Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few grinds of pepper.

Step 5: Scrape cooked farro into the serving bowl and toss. Let rest, 10 minutes. Add 4 ounces arugula and toss. Add salt if you like. Using a vegetable peeler, carve on curls of Parmesan. Enjoy at room temperature.