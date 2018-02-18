Czech skier Ester Ledecka just pulled off a shocking upset to win the gold medal in super-G alpine skiing event at the 2018 Winter Olympics, surprising everyone, including herself, by beating the defending champion in that event by just .01 seconds. After a victory like that, she deserved whatever she wanted, and the celebrated by heading to KFC. More on Olympics Red Stripe Comes to the Rescue, Buys Jamaican Bobsled Team a New Sled at the Olympics

Winning over the defending champion by .01 seconds would have been a dramatic victory on its own, and this was especially surprising because Ledecka has won multiple world titles in snowboarding and was primarily known as a snowboarder before this event. According to NPR, she started competing in alpine skiing in 2016, and before this event she was ranked 68th overall in World Cup Alpine ski rankings, and 43rd in the super-G event.

After that astonishing victory, Associated Press Sports writers Eddie Pells and Will Graves spotted her eating at KFC, still carrying her brand new gold medal.

Here’s how Ester Ledecka celebrated the biggest upset at the #Olympics ... by eating some @kfc with gold medal in tow. https://t.co/Ws2dqrXPnA pic.twitter.com/ztpjm3kU9g — Will Graves (@WillGravesAP) February 17, 2018

“Don’t tell my coaches,” she said when they asked what she was doing eating fried chicken at KFC.

Ledecka deserved that KFC for her stunning victory, but she’s not ready to chill out and enjoy her glory just yet. She still has to snowboard.

According to the Washington Post, Ledecka's strongest event is parallel giant slalom on a snowboard, and that competition comes up next week. If Ledecka medals in that, she will be only the sixth person to medal in two unrelated sports at the same Olympics, and the first to do it since 1904.