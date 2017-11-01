This WWE Legend and Rock Star Has a Whole Roast Chicken on His Tour Rider

Chris Jericho has toured the world many times over as a well-known professional wrestler, musician, podcaster, author and actor. With that much time on the road, Jericho knows a lot of great places to eat. Or at least how to eat so that he can keep working at such a mind-blowing pace.

As of late, the multihyphenate has been all over North America in support of his fourth memoir, No Is a Four-Letter Word: How I Failed Spelling But Succeeded in Life. His first three books were all New York Times bestsellers. Simultaneously, Jericho has been touring with his rock band, Fozzy – the hard rock group’s seventh studio album Judas was released in mid-October – and appearing on WWE programming. As if that weren’t enough, Jericho has been hosting two episodes per week of the Talk Is Jericho podcast since December 2013, while starring in his own comedy series But I’m Chris Jericho, producing the Jericho Network for PodcastOne, and appearing in the occasional TV project (e.g. Sharknado 3, The Eric Andre Show, Talking Dead).

While talking to Jericho in the midst of his No Is A Four Letter Word press tour, The Man Of 1,004 Holds entertained a few food-related questions. Chris Jericho can be followed on Twitter via @IAmJericho.

The Daily Meal: I’ve read that you live in Tampa when not on the road. Do you have a favorite restaurant in Tampa?

Chris Jericho: There’s a great place here in Tampa, which is called Black Rock [Bar & Grill]. They cook steak on big slabs of granite rock that they heat up to, I don’t know, 700 degrees or something like this. So they bring the steak out to you raw and it cooks on this big slab of stone, basically, and you’re eating it. It is such a great place, it’s one of my favorites.

Of course there is Bern’s Steak House, one of the most famous steakhouses in the entire world. Also there is a great local chain called Burger 21, which is a tremendous burger restaurant that I love going to as well.

One of the great stories in your latest book was when you talked about having a whole chicken on your rider and how it made the band Saxon jealous. [Saxon and Fozzy have previously toured together.] Do you still have a whole chicken on your rider these days?

Always, I just had one the other day at my one-man show. It is the greatest thing because you can’t screw it up, you know? As long there is a whole roasted chicken on my rider, I know that I will always be able to have one good meal a day if nothing else. It has caused great controversy and jealousy with the guys in Saxon to this day. (laughs)

We have a mutual friend in Diamond Dallas Page, who is a big crusader of gluten-free living. Does any of that apply to your Cavemen Diet?

I decided a few days ago to go back to the Caveman Diet, which is basically just stuff that cavemen would eat: meat, vegetables, berries, that sort of thing. I am not sure gluten-free fits in there, but for me if I’m doing no bread, no carbs, I am not going to cheat and do gluten at all.

But I will say this though, when you do eat gluten-free bread it really does make a difference. I actually really like gluten-free pizza, gluten-free cheeseburgers…If you’re going to have a cheat day, eating gluten-free, you feel so much lighter and it’s so much easier the next day.

