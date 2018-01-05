Twitter Found 2018’s Salt Bae: Watch Cilantro Papi’s Incredible Chopping Skills

The start of 2017 gave us “Salt Bae” — a viral meme starring Turkish restaurant owner Nusret Gökçe, who is known for theatrically seasoning meat. One year later, Twitter user Rebecca Castañeda shared an oddly satisfying video showing an employee from her father’s restaurant chopping a bushel of herbs. The knife-savvy prep cook’s name is Rogelio, but people are calling him “Cilantro Papi.”

“So many people messaged me on Snapchat on how satisfying this video was. Twitter, I’m gifting you the video of Rogelio chopping cilantro,” Castañeda captioned the two-minute snippet, which has over 3 million views.

So many people messaged me on Snapchat on how satisfying this video was. Twitter, I’m gifting you the video of Rogelio chopping cilantro. pic.twitter.com/tvY5m5ffU7 — Rebecca Castañeda (@atomic_era) January 4, 2018

“I can smell this video,” @tinina05 wrote.

“How do I get this to play when I sleep?” @f0lake asked.

How do i get this to play when i sleep https://t.co/kTZ8SOV5la — folake aina (@f0lake) January 5, 2018

“I can cut a lot less cilantro in a lot more time than that,” @DaveyDavidsonNC wrote.

I can cut a lot less cilantro in a lot more time than that. — Andrew Davidson (@DaveyDavidsonNC) January 4, 2018

“Not disappointed. 10/10 IMDB. 98% Rotten Tomatoes,” @EricZelichowski reviewed.

Not disappointed



10/10 IMDb

98% Rotten Tomatoes https://t.co/43OELXciSQ — Eric Zelichowski (@EricZelichowski) January 5, 2018

“Goodnight to Rogelio only,” @thenameisvic_ said.

Goodnight to Rogelio only — Victoria Becerra (@thenameisvic_) January 5, 2018

Castañeda says she recorded the soothing scene because her dad — who runs Camino Real Mexican Food in Fullerton, California — wanted to show his daughter’s manager at Chipotle how “chingones” chop cilantro.

In Mexican culture, chingón is an informal term for someone who is awesome, intelligent, and able to do things quickly. For more word trivia, check out the funniest slang term from every state.