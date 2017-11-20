A buyer at LA-based Julien’s Auctions reportedly won the bidding war for a piece of Donald and Melania Trump’s wedding cake at $2,240. Although the bidding began at $250, the price steadily increased for the chocolate truffle dessert with a buttercream rose topping.

This party favor from the couple’s 2005 nuptials did not come from their $50,000 seven-tier wedding cake complete with Grand Marnier buttercream frosting and 3,000 icing roses, as that one was purely for viewing and not eating. The massive cake was constructed with far too much wire to actually cut into and enjoy.



Julien's Auctions

The small 12-year-old cake-favor that fetched such a large price was one of the individual chocolate truffle cakes that were given to guests in paper boxes marked “MDT” after the celebration. (The original box was included in the auction as well.) Other items up for auction included a white suit worn by KFC icon Colonel Sanders, and the KFC-Trump connection seems fitting — fried chicken is one of Donald Trump’s favorite foods.