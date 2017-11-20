Garth Brooks recently told Good Morning America that his wife, country singer and Food Network star Trisha Yearwood, is not only an excellent cook, but also an incredibly insistent devotee of one name for a particular Thanksgiving staple over another — and that he has had to learn the difference or face the consequences.

“I was raised on stuffing, so I thought that’s what it was, but she’s got this thing called dressing,” Brooks told the morning anchors. “Oh it’s not the same. You’re going to get smacked if you say it’s the same.”

No doubt Yearwood will be making her Thanksgiving dressing for guests this year at what Brooks called their “Misfit Thanksgiving.” The couple have a tradition of inviting all of the lonely musicians and industry people that can’t get home to their families for the holiday to dine with them in Nashville. “You are a lucky person if you sit at her table,” he said glowingly of his wife. “Everything she makes is fantastic.”

Don’t have your own stuffing or dressing recipe? Check out the best store-bought stuffings here!