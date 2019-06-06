When you’re a kid, you’re told not to play with your food. Playtime is reserved for toys, after all! But now the young and the young at heart are welcome to play with their breakfast as much as they want to. In anticipation of the release of “Toy Story 4,” Pampered Chef has teamed up with Disney and Pixar to release a line of colorful kitchen gear featuring favorite characters from the beloved animated franchise.

The limited-edition products feature new and old characters from the world of Toy Story. There are pancake molds and stencils ($20) featuring everyone’s favorite cowboy Woody along with intergalactic action figure Buzz Lightyear and his Alien doll friends.



Pampered Chef

But, of course, you have to be able to mix and flip your pancakes. Luckily, Pampered Chef is selling a rubber scraper featuring the all-new character Forky ($19) and a pancake flipper featuring everyone’s favorite piggy bank, Hamm ($14). These new items are so adorable that you’ll never want to skip breakfast again!



Pampered Chef

Toy Story fans can buy these products individually or as a package for $45 from PamperedChef.com or through a local Pampered Chef consultant. The goods went on sale June 1 and are available for a limited time only. And if you want to be the sort of person who brings Toy Story-themed pancakes in your bag to the movie theater — no judgment. “Toy Story 4” hits screens nationwide June 20. Until then, you can use these fun new kitchen goods to make the best breakfast dish from your state.